Pay-Phone Facility for Students in 110 MJP Gurukul Schools

Vijayawada: The AP government would set up pay phone facilities in all 110 MJP Gurukul schools across the state in an innovative step to ease the anxieties of parents and address the loneliness of children staying away from their homes.

Each school will be equipped with six phone boxes, allowing students to speak to their parents for a fixed time every day.

The initiative, aimed especially at BC children studying in these residential schools, will be formally launched today (Monday) at Roddham MJP School in Penukonda constituency by BC welfare minister S Savita.

Over 40,000 students are currently pursuing education in these 110 Gurukuls across the state.

Many of them, hailing from poor rural families, undergo mental stress due to separation from their loved ones. Until now, they could meet their parents only once in a month or two, often returning to school in tears after those brief reunions.

To address this psychological challenge, the government has introduced pay phones that will allow students to talk to their parents and relatives every day. Each school will allot two hours daily, one hour in the morning before classes and one hour in the evening, for these calls. Principals will have the flexibility to decide specific timings based on local convenience.

Each student will be issued a prepaid smart card, similar to an ATM card, which works as a calling pass. Parents need to recharge these cards with a minimum of Rs 10, with call charges fixed at Rs 1 per minute. Students can recharge their cards any number of times. For security and discipline, only four phone numbers provided by parents will be saved on each card, ensuring calls are restricted to family or guardians.

Minister Savita recalled that the alliance government has been prioritising the welfare of BC students.“From clearing pending hostel dues to improving facilities, providing nutritious meals, distributing educational kits, repairing hostels, and installing computer labs, RO plants, inverters and CCTV cameras, the focus has been on creating a secure and supportive learning environment.”

She said the pay phones are being installed by MRKR IT Solutions at no cost to the government. The company will manage the system, while revenue will come from student recharges, making the initiative financially sustainable.