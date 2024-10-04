Pawan welcomes SC decision on independent laddu probe

A statement issued by Pawan Kalyan said, “Truth will be unravelled through an independent probe by a five-member SIT consisting of two officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)m who will be nominated by the CBI director, two officers of the AP state police to be nominated by the AP government, along with a senior official of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).”The Deputy CM maintained that ever since the issue of laddu prasadam being made with adulterated ghee came to light, people following the Sanatana Dharma are a worried lot. He asked the SIT to take into consideration the anguish of devotees over compromising of the quality standards of laddu and anna prasadam during the previous TTD board’s tenure.In the statement, Pawan Kalyan assured that the NDA alliance government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will take the responsibility of reviewing the decisions taken by the previous TTD board and bring in reforms to restore the sanctity of the temple.The Deputy Chief Minister said the state government will punish those responsible for committing the unholy acts as per rules.