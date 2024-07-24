Top
Pawan warns stern action against those who trouble Muthukuru sarpanch

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
24 July 2024 6:20 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. (Photo: X)

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) has warned of stern action against those troubling Muthukuru gram sarpanch Buduru Lakshmi and forging her signature and said the complaints would be inquired into.

The gram sarpanch Buduru Lakshmi along with Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy called on the deputy CM at his chamber here on Wednesday. Lakshmi explained to him how she was being threatened, subjected to caste abuse by YSRC leaders including former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. They, she said, also forged her signature.
She complained to the deputy CM that as she belonged to the ST community, she was being subjected to caste abuse by the YSRC leaders as also by the upa-sarpanch and panchayat secretary. They, she said, were threatening her to leave the village.


