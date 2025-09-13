Pawan Warns against Divisive Forces in Machilipatnam Incident

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister, K. Pawan Kalyan has appealed to the public not to fall prey to divisive forces attempting to create unrest in society. In particular, he cautioned against those who are spreading communal and caste-based discord through social media, ouTube channels, and other forums.

“These disruptive strategies have been evident for more than a decade,” he observed.

Referring to the attack on a person in Machilipatnam, Pawan pointed out that objectionable remarks aired on a YouTube channel had been a deliberate attempt to incite tension.

“Those behind such acts must be exposed. Cases as per law should be filed against them,” he underlined.

On the Machilipatnam controversy, the Deputy Chief Minister said an internal inquiry has been ordered within the party. “Notices will be served to those involved and explanations sought. Public must remain alert against political parties and leaders with malicious intent. Their propaganda must be countered democratically and legally,” he stated.

Pawan made it clear that resorting to violence will only complicate issues. It will give an upper hand to those trying to disrupt social harmony. He directed party leaders and Jana Sena cadres, along with alliance partners, to lodge formal complaints against those indulging in provocative statements or spreading enmity between communities.

“Every individual who uses abusive language or behaves in a way that disturbs communal harmony must be brought before the law under the Indian Penal Code. Do not allow conspirators to succeed by reacting with anger or conflict. People must stand united and ensure that peace is maintained in society,” the Deputy Chief Minister advised.