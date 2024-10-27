Pawan wants stakeholders to protect native handicrafts

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Saturday asked local communities, artisans and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to join hands, protect and promote handicrafts that are native to Andhra Pradesh.

His call comes in the wake of state government’s decision to take up plantations of Ankudu Karra (Wrightia tinctoria), Tella Poniki (White sandalwood), and Jackfruit trees, so that adequate supply of raw materials is available for artisans involved in making Bobbili Veena and the wooden toys at Etikoppaka and Kondapalli.

The Deputy CM underlined that livelihoods of Etikoppaka, Kondapalli and Bobbili Veena artisans are under threat due to inadequate availability of primary raw materials, such as Ankudu Karra, Tella Poniki and Jackfruit wood.

He pointed out that overexploitation of these trees and not taking care to replant such trees has led to their depletion in their natural habitats within the state.

Pawan Kalyan emphasised that to address these challenges, the state government has prepared a comprehensive action plan to plant Ankudu Karra, Tella Poniki and Jackfruit trees as part of the MGNREGA programme across Andhra Pradesh.