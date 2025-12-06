Pawan Wants Kerala-Type Education In AP Involving Parents

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan called for stronger, continuous coordination between parents, teachers and students, on the lines of Kerala’s model, in ensuring successful education endeavours in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a large gathering at the Mega Teachers-Parents’ Meeting (PTM) held at Sarada ZP High School in Chilakaluripet of Palnadu district on Friday, Pawan Kalyan said harmonious relations between parents, teachers and students play a crucial role in shaping a child’s positive mindset.

He told students, “If a teacher scolds you or disciplines you, do not take it negatively. Those moments will be blessings once you grow taller in life,” he underlined, appreciating Education minister Nara Lokesh for organising the mega PTM meetings in various districts of the state.

The Deputy CM cautioned against politicising school-related issues, referring to recent attempts in Pithapuram to drag children into political controversies. He acknowledged that children today lack basic play spaces due to encroachments of their school spaces.

“In a society where thousands of acres are grabbed, it is unfortunate that schools do not have playgrounds,” he remarked.

Pawan requested teachers to move beyond moulding students for jobs, but create individuals useful to the nation. He underlined recognising creativity among Gen Z students and nurturing the same. Reading habits, he noted, elevate personality and broaden thinking. He encouraged the establishment of group libraries to promote reading.

Taking note of inadequate books in the library of Sarada ZP High School in Chilakaluripet, he announced donation of cupboards, books in Telugu, English and Hindi, and 25 computers for the library. He also asked officials to plan for a proper playground.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled his childhood’s lessons in social studies that instilled patriotism. He maintained that education is the only asset that permanently remains with an individual. “Money and possessions may leave us, but knowledge stays,” he remarked.

Calling for strict action against drugs, Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over some claiming that ganja is not dangerous. Reflecting on how deep the drug menace has spread, he criticised the previous YSRC government for enabling widespread circulation of drugs in various forms, including in chocolates and biscuits. The coalition government, he assured, is taking the issue seriously. At the same time, he asked parents and teachers to remain alert to protect their children’s future.

Earlier, the Deputy CM interacted warmly with Chilakaluripet school students, inspected facilities, examined science models and handicrafts, and appreciated the achievers in sports.

Those who participated in the PTM event included MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao, Guntur ZP chairperson Kattera Christina, Intermediate Board director Ranjith Basha, Panchayat Raj commissioner Mylavarapu Krishnateja, and Palnadu district collector Kritika Shukla.