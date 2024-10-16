Pawan urged to implement flexible ticket pricing for cinemas

VIJAYAWADA: Former AP Film Chamber president and Managing Director of Poorna Pictures, Grandhi Viswanath, urged Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to introduce a flexible ticket pricing system for cinemas in Andhra Pradesh, similar to those already in practice in neighboring states. Viswanath met with Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday to discuss this proposal.

Viswanath noted that the public perceives cinema ticket prices as exorbitant, and he highlighted the threat posed by OTT platforms to the cinema industry. “To protect the industry from these challenges, the flexible ticket pricing system, currently implemented in Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other states, should also be adopted in AP,” he stated. He emphasized that this initiative would greatly assist smaller cinemas and help draw audiences back to theaters, benefiting all types of films.



Pawan Kalyan responded positively to Viswanath’s suggestions and promised to bring the matter to the Chief Minister’s attention.



In another development, officials from the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department collected drinking water samples from seven habitations in Gudivada, Gudlavalleru, and Nandivada Mandals for laboratory testing. Following concerns raised by Gudivada legislator Venigandla Ramu regarding murky drinking water supplied to households, Pawan Kalyan directed RWS officials to ensure access to potable water for residents in the region.

The RWS department has formed six teams consisting of 44 engineering assistants to collect water samples for testing.