Pawan to Attend Tribal Festival in Araku on Sept. 5

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is set to visit the remote tribal village of Madagada in Araku Valley mandal on September 5 to participate in the traditional 'Bali Porob' festival.

The Deputy Chief Minister will attend the final day of the 12-day Bali Porob festival at the invitation of the Giri Putras, the tribal community organizing the event.

The festival, which commenced on August 25, is celebrated in the Madagada gram panchayat area and draws participation from tribal communities across Alluri Sitarama Raju district, neighboring Manyam district, and even Odisha state.

In preparation for the visit, district superintendent of police Amit Bardar has announced traffic restrictions on the Ananthagiri Ghat Road. A temporary ban on heavy vehicle movement will be enforced from 5 pm on September 3 until 10 am on September 6.

"Due to the visit of the Deputy CM to Araku/Ananthagiri, we are imposing a temporary ban to prevent all heavy vehicle traffic on Ananthagiri Ghat Road for the convenience of the people," stated SP Amit Bardar.

"This ban is applicable only to heavy vehicles. Small cars, vans and other light vehicles can ply normally. However, we inform you that there may be a delay of a few minutes due to traffic during the visit of the Deputy Chief Minister," the SP added.