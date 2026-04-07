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Pawan Thanks Ashwani for Approving Development of Pithapuram Railway Station

Andhra Pradesh
7 April 2026 12:39 AM IST

He noted that the proposed improvements would enhance commuter convenience and the overall travel experience.

Pawan Thanks Ashwani for Approving Development of Pithapuram Railway Station
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Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.(File Photo)

Vijayawada:Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan thanked Union minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the development of Pithapuram Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.

He said, “This marks an important milestone in strengthening railway infrastructure and enhancing passenger amenities in Andhra Pradesh. It is particularly significant for Pithapuram, which I have the privilege to represent.”

Kalyan added that Pithapuram, being a prominent spiritual destination attracting devotees from across the country, would greatly benefit from its transformation into a well-equipped model station. He noted that the proposed improvements would enhance commuter convenience and the overall travel experience.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Pithapuram Railway Station 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
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