Pawan Tells Officials To Ensure Every Rupee Spent Reached Targeted Groups

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has asked officials to ensure every rupee being spent by the government reaches the targeted groups.

Taking part in a review meeting he held with the ministers and secretaries at the secretariat on Monday, the Deputy CM said that the government was committed to provide welfare and ensure development by administering the state in a transparent manner.

He said, “Though the government is facing a financial crisis, we are not ignoring welfare and development. We are getting major support from the Centre. In such a scenario, every rupee being drawn from the state treasury is valuable. The officials at the field level should ensure that the money is spent for the benefit of the people and a good name is earned by the government.”

On works related to panchayat raj and rural development, he said the government was keen on strengthening the basic amenities. “We spent Rs 2,500 crore as part of Palle Panduga 1.0 and Rs 5,700 crore under Palle Panduga 2.0.” He listed several developmental works the government took up in tribal areas and across the state.