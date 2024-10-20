Pawan Steps In to Help Etikoppaka and Kondapalli Crafters

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has directed Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department to plant Ankudu Karra (Wrightia Tinctoria) and Tella Poniki (White Sander) trees to boost the availability of wood used as raw material in the making of Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toys in Andhra Pradesh.

The Deputy CM suggested to officials that the plantations could be raised on government and common lands under the NREGA scheme.

It may be recalled that when Pawan Kalyan had been an opposition leader, he met Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toy makers. He came to know about the challenges they face due to shortage of Ankudu Karra and Tella Poniki wood. The shortage had even gone on to impact the production of these world-famous traditional toys.

In line with the Deputy Chief Minister’s desire, panchayat raj and rural development commissioner Krishna Teja has issued orders to begin plantation of these trees across the state.

Pawan Kalyan has pointed out that once such wood is raised in large-scale plantations, there will be no shortage of raw material for making Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toys for the next two to three generations of craftsmen.

Significantly, the Deputy CM has been presenting these toys as mementos during his official visits as well as his meetings with various guests and hosts.