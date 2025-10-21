Pawan Seeks Report on DSP’s Role In Illegal Gambling Clubs

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has sought a detailed report from West Godavari superintendent of police on the conduct of Bhimavaram DSP Jayasurya, following a series of complaints about his inaction against illegal gambling dens and alleged involvement in civil disputes in the area under his jurisdiction.

The Deputy CM spoke to the district SP over phone on Tuesday, expressing concern over reports that gambling clubs have proliferated in the Bhimavaram area with alleged police connivance.

Pawan Kalyan directed the SP to examine the complaints thoroughly and submit a factual report on the DSP’s functioning. He asserted that the state government will not tolerate police officers supporting unlawful activities or interfering in civil matters. He instructed officials to ensure impartial policing and maintain law and order without favour or bias.

The Deputy Chief Minister ordered his office to brief the Home Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP) about the allegations against the DSP.

Pawan Kalyan’s office has been receiving complaints from several parts of the state about illegal gambling operations. In this regard, the Deputy CM cited the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, 1974, which makes gambling—online or offline—a punishable offence.

The Deputy CM went on to ask the DGP to gather full details from all districts and submit a report on the measures taken against gambling clubs.