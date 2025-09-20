Pawan Seeks Report After MLA’s Remarks On PCB Chief

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Friday reviewed the remarks made by Telugu Desam Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao against Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (PCB) Chairman Dr Krishnayya in the Legislative Assembly. The remarks came during supplementary questions that followed MLA Galla Madhavi’s query on plastic pollution in the House.

The Deputy Chief Minister, along with PCB officials, held a brief review inside the House. He noted that the MLA’s comments appeared to carry a threatening tone and seemed directed at an individual with personal intent. Seeking clarity, he asked the PCB Chairman why such a situation had arisen.

Krishnayya explained that a complaint had been filed in February against Krebs Bio Chemicals and Industries. Based on this complaint, the PCB initiated an inquiry and follow-up action.

Pawan directed the PCB to submit a comprehensive report, which he said would be placed before Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Reaffirming the coalition government’s stand, the Deputy CM said, “Our government will strictly implement pollution-control norms, but we will not intimidate industrialists or force them to leave the state. Those expecting the past rulers’ methods of harassment will not find them here.”