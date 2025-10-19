Pawan Says Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission Extended for Four Years

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, who holds the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply portfolio, reiterated that the coalition government is committed to ensuring that every household in Andhra Pradesh receives safe and protected drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

He said the government has formulated a structured action plan to accelerate the ongoing JJM works, aiming to deliver pure drinking water through household tap connections to every rural family.

The Deputy CM said following his and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s request, the centre has extended the JJM Mission deadline by four years, which will enable timely completion of all pending works. “JJM projects are designed not only to ensure clean water supply, but also to secure the health of rural communities,” he maintained.

He emphasised that over the past year, works worth ₹7,910 crore have been launched across five districts under the expanded JJM programme. Upon completion, the projects will meet the drinking water needs of over one crore people, fulfilling a 30-year vision to supply safe water to more than 1.21 crore residents across the state.

Pawan Kalyan said for the first time, comprehensive training sessions are being conducted for the entire staff of Rural Water Supply department—from field employees to senior engineers—to improve internal efficiency and accountability. The training modules focus on water purification, quality control, supply management, wastewater reuse and field monitoring. Special emphasis is being laid on low-cost, high-quality supply technologies.

The Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that the foundation stone has been laid for the ₹1,290-crore mega drinking water project in Prakasam district’s western region. This is the largest water project ever undertaken in the district since Independence. It is expected to permanently resolve drinking water scarcity and fluoride contamination problems affecting the region.

Pawan Kalyan mentioned that he is personally monitoring the project’s progress at every stage, ensuring that implementation matches the government’s vision of sustainable and equitable access to safe drinking water. “Under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to supply 55 litres of safe drinking water per person per day. The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Naidu, is moving ahead to realise this commitment through planned execution, efficient administration, and community-oriented governance,” he added.