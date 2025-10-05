Pawan Says Auto Drivers Sevalo for Families Affected by Stree Shakti Free Travel

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that the Auto Drivers (AD) Sevalo initiative is aimed at reassuring families of auto drivers affected by the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme for women.

“The NDA coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is committed to fulfilling every promise made to the people and standing by all sections of the society during testing times,” he underlined.

While launching the programme in Vijayawada, Pawan Kalyan travelled from Undavalli Lotus Point to Singh Nagar in the auto of driver G. Rajesh and interacted with the latter’s family, before addressing a public meeting.

Recalling issues raised by auto drivers during his previous interactions with them, the Deputy CM said the former YSRC regime had imposed a green tax and neglected road repairs, forcing drivers to spend heavily on vehicle maintenance despite receiving only ₹10,000 under the Vahana Mitra scheme of the then government.

Pawan Kalyan pointed out that the NDA coalition government has built new roads within eighteen months of assuming office, while undertaking repairs of bad roads. “We will never neglect auto drivers. Today’s financial aid is to compensate for the loss in earnings due to Stree Shakti,” he reiterated.

The Deputy Chief Minister said 2,90,234 persons will benefit from the Auto Drivers Sevalo programme, with the government spending ₹436 crore for the scheme. He went on to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling the Auto Drivers Sevalo initiative and pledged to continue ensuring livelihoods for auto drivers.