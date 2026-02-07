Pawan Sanctions Road After Students’ Social Media Appeal

NELLORE: A social media appeal by schoolchildren highlighting their daily struggle to reach school through a muddy village road has led to the sanction of a new road to Gajjalavaripalli in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district on Saturday, following the intervention of Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan.

Students from Gajjalavaripalli village in Kondapuram mandal of the Udayagiri Assembly segment had posted a video on social media, directly appealing to the deputy Chief minister to provide a proper road to their village. In the video, the children described the hardships they face while commuting to school due to the absence of a motorable road, especially during the monsoon season.

After viewing the video, Pawan sought details from officials and spoke to the district collector, directing the authorities to prepare estimates and accord immediate approval for the road work.

Following his instructions, administrative sanction has been issued for the construction of a 1.6-kilometre road at an estimated cost of ₹86 lakh. Once completed, the road is expected to ease the daily difficulties faced by students travelling to schools and farmers commuting to their agricultural fields from Gajjalavaripalli.

Since the alliance government assumed office, extensive road development works have been undertaken in the Udayagiri Assembly constituency. Under the Palle Panduga 1.0, Palle Panduga 2.0 and SASCI schemes, roads worth approximately ₹55 crore have already been developed.

In Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, a total of 641 roads have been taken up in the constituency. Of these, 437 roads were developed under Palle Panduga 1.0 at a cost of ₹26.6 crore, while another 200 roads were completed under Palle Panduga 2.0. In addition, four major roads are being taken up under SASCI funds with a total outlay of ₹9 crore.

These include a 6.5-kilometre stretch from DKD Road to Kothapeta in Duttalur mandal, a 5.8-kilometre road between Nekunampeta and Isukapalem in Kondapuram mandal, the road connecting KUS Road to Devisettipalli in Seetharampuram mandal, and the Ravipadu approach road in Vinjamur mandal.

The Gajjalavaripalli road has been sanctioned as an additional project following the students’ appeal and the Deputy Chief Minister’s intervention.