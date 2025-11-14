Pawan Pays Tribute To Thimmakka, Urges Stronger Push For Environmental Protection

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Saalumarada Thimmakka widely revered as the “Mother of Trees” amid rising concerns over environmental degradation in Andhra Pradesh. In a message posted on X, he lamented the rampant destruction of forests and ecological resources by those who once vowed to safeguard them, contrasting this with Thimmakka’s lifelong dedication to nurturing nature.

Pawan highlighted Thimmakka’s extraordinary journey from a small village in Karnataka, where she and her husband channelled their personal hardships into planting and caring for more than 8,000 trees, including 375 banyan trees. Her work, he said, created a living ecological legacy and stood as an example of devotion free from the pursuit of power or wealth.

Calling her passing at the age of 114 a profound loss, the deputy Chief minister said Thimmakka’s life embodied true public service and love for Mother Earth. On behalf of the Jana Sena, he extended condolences and urged citizens to draw inspiration from her legacy.

He appealed to the public to actively participate in environmental conservation, plant trees in their localities, and embrace the responsibility of protecting the planet for future generations.