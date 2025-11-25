Pawan Orders Full Review Of Village Secretariats

Vijayawada:Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has directed a comprehensive study on the functioning and structural framework of village secretariats, stressing the need to examine how secretariat employees can be better integrated with line departments at the village level.

He issued the instructions at a review meeting held on Tuesday at the camp office in Mangalagiri, attended by ministers Ponguru Narayana, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Vangalapudi Anitha, Anagani Satyaprasad, Dola Balaveeranjaneyaswami, Gottipati Ravikumar, and Gummidi Sandhya Rani, along with senior officials from multiple departments.



The discussions centred on staff promotions, enabling village secretariat employees to link with other departments without disrupting the existing structure. Pawan asked all departments to complete a coordinated, full-scale study by March, after which a detailed report will be prepared.



He also proposed monthly review meetings to identify gaps and fast-track the promotion process for eligible staff.



Officials from GSWS, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Home, Medical and Health, Revenue, and Finance departments participated in the meeting.





