Pawan Opens Giripradakshina Pathway at Ramatheertham to Ease Pilgrim Access

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the Giripradakshina pathway at the pilgrim centre of Ramatheertham, improving access for devotees ahead of Sri Rama Navami.

The 3.70-km stretch, from Seetharamuni Peta junction to Neelachalam hill, has been developed into a BT road at a cost of ₹3.40 crore under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Vangalapudi Anitha, Kondapalli Srinivas, MP K. Appalanayudu and MLA Lokam Madhavi participated in the programme.

The route, earlier strewn with stones and thorns, had posed difficulties for pilgrims. Following requests from locals and public representatives, it has been upgraded into a motorable road.

Pawan Kalyan said the government is committed to temple development and preservation of traditions. He said over ₹40 crore has been spent in the past 20 months to improve road access to 22 temples across the state, adding that similar works are under way at other temples.