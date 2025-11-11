Pawan Moots Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has emphasized the protection of Sanatana Dharma and the creation of a Parirakshana Board dedicated to this cause.

Kalyan highlighted the global importance of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, describing it as more than a pilgrimage centre for the Hindu community worldwide. Appearing on social media, he said, “For the global Hindu community, TTD is more than a pilgrimage centre; it is a sacred spiritual sojourn. The Tirupati Laddu is not just a sweet; it is a shared emotion - we distribute it among friends, family and strangers alike, for it embodies our collective belief and profound faith.”

On average, he said, nearly 2.5 crore devotees visit Tirumala every year. “When the sentiments and practices of Sanatanis are mocked or undermined, it is not merely hurtful; it shatters the trust and devotion of millions around the world.”

Kalyan said, “Secularism must be a two-way street. Protection and respect for our faith cannot be negotiable. Our Sanatana Dharma is one of the oldest and ever-evolving civilizations and it's high time we establish the Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board with the consensus of all the stakeholders.”