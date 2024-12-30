Not fair to make Allu Arjun the only culprit: Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has finally responded to the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident and the arrest of actor Allu Arjun. Interacting with the media, he expressed shock over the death of a fan named Revathi in the Sandhya 70 MM theatre stampede took place on December 5.

Pawan Kalyan remarked, “What could have been resolved with a stick has been escalated to an axe.”

He praised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his support of the film industry, noting that Revanth facilitated benefit shows, allowed ticket price hikes, and helped boost collections for films like Salaar and Pushpa 2.

Regarding the Allu Arjun case, Pawan Kalyan said, “I don’t know the complete details of what happened behind the scenes. The law is equal for everyone, and I don’t blame the police in such situations—they prioritize safety. However, the theater staff should have informed Allu Arjun in advance about the situation. Even after he sat down, they could have communicated and escorted him away.”

Pawan Kalyan expressed disappointment over the lack of timely action and empathy stating, “It would have been better if someone from Allu Arjun’s side had visited the victim’s family early. Revathi’s death shocked me. There was a lack of humanity in how this matter was handled. Everyone should have gone to Revathi’s house to express regret and offer reassurance. People are angry because there was no immediate outreach to the victim’s family.”

He also defended Allu Arjun stating that responsibility should not rest solely on the actor. “Cinema is a collaborative effort—it’s not fair to make Allu Arjun the only culprit. He is deeply pained by the incident. Decisions made after the stampede, including CM Revanth Reddy’s response, were influenced by the circumstances.”

Reflecting on similar situations in the past, Pawan Kalyan added, “Even Chiranjeevi used to visit theaters to interact with fans, although he often disguised himself to avoid crowds. The industry should learn from this incident to ensure safety and humanity prevail in the future.”