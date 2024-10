Pawan Kalyan's daughter declares faith before visiting Tirupati temple

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's daughter on Wednesday gave a declaration at Tirumala temple that she has faith in Lord Venkateswara.



The Deputy CM's youngest daughter Palina Anjani Konidela is reportedly a non-Hindu and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) - the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati - rules mandate that non-Hindus have to declare their faith in the deity before making a visit to the temple.



"Palina Anjani Konidela gave the declaration for Srivari (deity) visit in Tirumala. She signed the documents provided by TTD staff. As Palina Anjani is a minor, her father Pawan Kalyan also endorsed the documents," said a Janasena press release.





Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Sri @PawanKalyan's younger daughter, Polena Anjani Konidela, has given a declaration for darshan of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy. She signed the declaration forms given by TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials. Since Polena Anjani is a… pic.twitter.com/FLOQv8CpHB — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) October 2, 2024

Currently, Kalyan is on a three-day visit to the temple as part of his 11-day penance to atone for the alleged sins committed by the previous YSRCP regime at Tirumala.



The declaration assumes significance as BJP leaders and several Hindu outfits had demanded that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a Christian, has to issue a similar declaration before his recent cancelled visit to the temple.