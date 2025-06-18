 Top
Pawan Kalyan Welcomes Annual FASTag Road Toll Pass System

Andhra Pradesh
MD Ilyas
18 Jun 2025

The pass can be obtained by paying Rs 3000 in bulk for as many as 200 travels a year.

Minister Nitin Gadkari to launch FASTag annual pass from August 15; travelers get relief. (DC file photo)

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has welcomed the FASTag-based annual road toll payment system announced by the central government on Wednesday.

This, he noted, would provide relief to those travelling on national highways. The decision taken by roads minister Nitin Gadkari, is a “game changer” in the development of the road infrastructure as it avoids the hassle of frequent payments while on travel.

Gadkari announced that the annual passes will be available on the ministry website and elsewhere from August 15. The pass can be obtained by paying Rs 3000 in bulk for as many as 200 travels a year.

