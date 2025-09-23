Pawan Kalyan Warns Against Misuse of PCB for Personal Gains

Vijayawada: Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, who handles Environment, has warned officials and others against misuse of the pollution control board for their personal gains.

“The government is duty-bound to ensure clean air and water for future generations. We must encourage industrial investments without compromising environmental protection,” he said while addressing a review meeting with forest and environment special CS Kantilal Dande and Panchayat Raj commissioner Krishna Teja on Monday.

The meeting followed Telugu Desam MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao’s allegations on the functioning of the PCB.

Pawan Kalyan directed the officials to submit a detailed report on staff strength, roles, regular versus outsourced employees, financial and infrastructural support, audit findings, research activities and the availability of pollution data to the public.

Citing contamination in the Godavari basin due to aquaculture units and paper mills, he emphasized the need for urgent action. “We inherited clean air and water from our elders and we must pass them on to our children,” he said.

He warned that past mistakes, such as the LG Polymers mishap, which caused deaths, should not recur. Monitoring the functioning of pharma industries in Visakhapatnam and adopting advanced technology for pollution control are essential, he said.

The minister promised to share such details with the public to ensure transparency. He called for involving youth and students in awareness campaigns and linking industries with academic institutions to strengthen pollution control research.

Referring to widespread complaints about the functioning of the PCB, the deputy CM warned officials against allowing vested interests to misuse the PCB for their personal gains.

“From the very first days of this government, we have reviewed PCB functioning and given clear directions. Our goal is to build a pollution control system that supports both economic growth and environmental safety,” he said.