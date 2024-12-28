Pawan Kalyan Vows Strict Action Against Attackers of Galiveedu MPDO

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) K. Pawan Kalyan has condemned the assault on Galiveedu MPDO Jawahar Babu in Annamayya district by a YSRC leader and his associates, calling it undemocratic and unacceptable.

Pawan vowed strict action against those responsible, asserting that such tyrannical acts have no place in the NDA government. He emphasised the need to send a strong message by initiating firm measures against the accused.

Upon learning of the incident, Pawan directed the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner to conduct a thorough enquiry and submit a detailed report, including the health status of Jawahar Babu. He also instructed officials to ensure the injured officer receives top-notch medical care and that support is extended to his family.

Pawan Kalyan will visit Kadapa on Saturday to meet the injured officer, currently undergoing treatment at Kadapa RIMS Hospital.