Pawan Kalyan urges voters to turn up early at polling stations

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has urged the people to turn up at the polling stations in large numbers before the day temperature rises and ensure to raise the poll percentage to 70 per cent by 11am on May 13.

Addressing a public meeting in the city covering the Vijayawada West assembly segment here on Thursday, PK said Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked as to who would stand firmly for developing AP’s capital city Amaravati and better raise their voice in the AP assembly. “Accordingly, we selected and fielded Sujana Chowdary as the BJP nominee from the Vijayawada West segment.”

Referring to the recent roadshow held by Narendra Modi in the city, Pawan Kalyan said they were more worried about what would happen to Modi as the people started hurling clothes on him to show their admiration for the PM. He advised the people to nurture their support for the NDA alliance in AP, but “not to the extent of harming others.”

The JS chief vowed to resolve the drainage problem and end the trouble being faced by the people living on the hill top in the city, soon after getting elected to power.

He promised full support to the Muslims and listed out some schemes like pension at the age of 50 and providing sites for construction of Idgahs and Khabarastans. However, he said “India is a land for all castes and communities to have equal rights in all aspects” and cautioned that if the fundamental rights of the Muslims were breached, they would not tolerate it.

With regard to the critical comments of Pothina Mahesh, who quit the Jana Sena and joined the YSRC recently, Pawan Kalyan said he had helped him to become a leader and he would forgive him now.

He took potshots at chief minister Jagan Reddy for making the police arrest his attacker in just 48 hours but failing to act when 30,000 women went missing.

Pawan Kalyan said, “We would reopen the closed case wherein a woman volunteer complained to him about how the YSRC supporters were troubling her and subsequently murdered her brother. We shall do this soon after we assume power.” He warned stern action against the YSRC activists troubling others.

The JS chief asked Vangaveeti Radha to become more active in politics and assured to make him a leader and make him sit as a member in the state assembly.