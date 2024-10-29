Pawan Kalyan unveils anti-poaching poster, calls for public vigilance

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Forest and Environment) K. Pawan Kalyan has declared that strict action will be taken against poachers involved in the killing and smuggling of animals in the state. He announced that these individuals will be prosecuted under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which prohibits all forms of animal hunting in India.

Pawan Kalyan, on Monday, unveiled a poster designed by the Anti-Poaching Cell of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department at his camp office in Mangalagiri. He was joined by Principal Secretary (Forests) G. Anantaha Ramu and PCCF Chiranjeevi Chaudhary. A toll-free number, 1800-425-5909, was launched for the public to report illegal animal hunting and smuggling.

During the event, Pawan Kalyan referenced the phrase “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” emphasizing the collective well-being of all species, a principle also underscored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stressed the collective responsibility to protect wildlife.

He highlighted the forest department's zero-tolerance policy towards animal hunting and wildlife destruction, noting that authorities apprehended smugglers who killed a leopard within three days in Chittoor district. Additionally, those responsible for the death of a rare animal in Palnadu district were also arrested.