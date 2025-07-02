Pawan Kalyan To Set Stone For Drinking Water Project In Markapuram On July 4

Nellore: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan would visit Narasimhapuram village in Markapuram constituency on July 4 to set the foundation stone for a major drinking water project at Narasimhapuram village under the Jal Jeevan Mission, to be built at an estimated cost of `1,290 crore and address a public meeting.

On completion, the project would provide drinking water to 10 lakh people.

In view of his visit, Prakasam district collector A. Thameem Ansariya has directed all department officials to work in close coordination to ensure success of the event.

At a preparatory meeting held at the Markapuram sub-collector’s office on Wednesday, Ansariya and joint-collector R. Gopal Krishna reviewed the arrangements and issued detailed instructions.

She emphasised the importance of tight security measures at the helipad and main venue, along with effective crowd management as around 10,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Officials were instructed to maintain cleanliness at the event locations and set up mobile toilets. Adequate medical staff with necessary supplies will be stationed at the venue.

The collector also stressed the need for proper seating and drinking water facilities for attendees and urged the R&B officials to install strong barricading around the stage and parking areas.

She called on all departments to work in harmony to make the event a grand success.

Present at the meeting were Markapuram sub-collector Venkata Trivinag, DSP Nagaraju, Jana Sena constituency incharge Immadhi Kashinath, local MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy and officials from various departments.

The collector, along with other senior officials, personally inspected the helipad, event venue and parking zones.

The collector gave final instructions on the arrangements.