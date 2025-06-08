Pawan Kalyan To Set Stone For Akhanda Godavari Project, Forest Academy

Kakinada:Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh announced that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and state BJP president and Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari will soon set the foundation stones for the Akhanda Godavari Project and a Forest Academy at Rajanagaram. They will also inaugurate a Science Museum at Bommuru.

Speaking at a meeting with officials in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, Durgesh said the three initiatives would significantly benefit the public—fostering environmental awareness, scientific temper, and access to technology, especially for students and youth.



He was accompanied by Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary and Rajanagaram MLA Bathula Bala Ramakrishna during the review meeting with officials of tourism, revenue, and railways.



Durgesh also held a separate meeting with railway and revenue officials to review the proposed Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Nidadavolu. He emphasised that the Railway's expert committee should conduct field visits and expedite the project without causing inconvenience to farmers.



He urged the departments to find practical solutions to the concerns raised by farmers regarding land and access.

District collector P. Prashanthi informed that Grama Sabhas had been organised in Singavaram, Settipeta, and Tallapalem to gather public opinion on the Akhanda Godavari Project. The villagers’ feedback will be incorporated into a report to be submitted to the state government after discussions with the minister.

Deputy chief engineer of railways P.V.N. Naidu, Kovvuru RDO Rani Sushmitha, and railway executive engineer Ashok Kumar were also present during the deliberations.