Pawan Kalyan Thanks PM for Supporting Rural Development in AP

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending continued support to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system and implement rural development works in Andhra Pradesh.

He announced that the Ministry of Rural Development has released ₹665 crore as the first instalment of material component funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for 2025–26.

The Deputy CM explained that the state government has contributed ₹166 crore as its share, taking the total to ₹831 crore, which will help clear pending bills up to March 31 this year.

He thanked union Rural Development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and union Panchayati Raj minister Lalan Singh for their cooperation in ensuring timely release of funds.

Pawan Kalyan stated that additionally, the centre has sanctioned ₹50 crore under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) for Panchayat building construction, record computerisation, staff and representatives’ training, and innovative governance practices. He further stated that to this, the state government will add ₹33 crore as matching share.

The Deputy Chief Minister appreciated Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for help in getting the state’s grants promptly. He assured that the state will make full use of the centre’s allocations.