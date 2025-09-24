Pawan Kalyan Suffers From Viral Fever

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief K. Pawan Kalyan has been down with viral fever for the past two days, but continues to carry out his official duties with determination. Despite the indisposition, Kalyan attended the Assembly Sessions and participated in crucial review meetings on Monday.



Doctors conducted medical examinations on the Deputy CM and recommend a period of rest to aid his recovery. A statement from his office confirmed his health situation and informed the public about the ongoing teleconferencing arrangements. Supporters and party cadres have expressed their wishes for his swift recovery, rallying behind the leader during this brief health challenge.







AP to resolve false cases during 2019–24: Anitha

Vijayawada:Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha announced that the government is preparing an action plan to resolve false criminal cases registered between 2019 and 2024.

Replying to MLC Konidela Nagendra Rao during Question Hour in the Council on Tuesday, she said the previous YSR Congress regime had filed false cases against 3,116 individuals, including farmers protesting to retain Amaravati as the state capital, political leaders, media representatives, and citizens expressing opinions on social media. The minister added that she too faced a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, pending at Kadapa court.

Some cases against Amaravati farmers are under inquiry, while others await trial. The Home Minister said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would soon review these cases and coordinate with police and law departments to finalize an action plan.

Kakani slams govt over Ramayapatnam Port visit

Nellore:Former minister and YSRC district president Dr Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Monday criticised the police and the ruling coalition after he and YSRC leader Burra Madhusudhan Yadav were stopped from inspecting construction works at Ramayapatnam Port.

Kakani alleged that, despite prior permission from port authorities, hundreds of police personnel blocked their entry, creating unnecessary tension. He accused the government of deliberately obstructing them to hide the development initiated under former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Is visiting a port construction site an act of treason or terrorism?” he asked, questioning why elected representatives and former ministers were being prevented from inspection.

Highlighting the achievements of the previous YSRC government, he noted that Jagan had sanctioned ₹4,924 crore for Ramayapatnam Port in 2020, completed 51 per cent of the works, and cleared bills worth 48 per cent of expenses. He also cited welfare measures such as village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, and Nadu-Nedu school reforms as historic steps.

Kakani accused the coalition of selling jobs in new ports, privatizing medical colleges, and displacing locals for industrial projects. “Like the British rulers, they are using police to suppress dissent. But no obstruction can erase Jagan’s development from people’s hearts,” he asserted.

KUDA chief hits out at YSRCP propaganda

Kurnool:Kurnool Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman and Telugu Desam state general secretary Somisetty Venkateswarlu urged the people of Kurnool not to believe the false propaganda being spread by YSRC leaders.



He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and minister T.G. Bharath are focusing on the city’s development. On Tuesday, Venkateswarulu visited the dilapidated quarters in the A, B, and C camps, which span approximately 100 acres in Kurnool city.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the YSRC government had completely neglected Kurnool’s development during its tenure. However, after the formation of the coalition government in 2024, plans were initiated to develop several cities as smart cities.

Following instructions from the Chief Minister, officials have inspected government-owned properties in Kurnool to prepare plans for the city's innovative development. He explained that the A, B, and C camp quarters were initially built for government officials when Kurnool was the capital of the then-united state. Most of these structures, built around 75 years ago, are now in a state of ruin. While the allotments are in the name of official owners, many are illegally subleased, and some have become shelters for anti-social activities. The government is now taking steps to reclaim these properties and undertake new constructions, the KUDA chairman said.

MP Kesineni asks citizens to make Vijayawada Utsav a grand success



Vijayawada:Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) asked every resident of the city to make Vijayawada Utsav a success. He pointed out that several governors and union ministers will participate in the celebrations. He said Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan will attend the festivities on September 28. Speaking to media on Tuesday after inspecting the arrangements at Punnami Ghat, the MP pointed out that cultural programmes are being held every evening after 6 p.m. “I request residents of Vijayawada to invite their relatives and friends to participate in the grand carnival on September 28, which will feature 3,000 artists, when Goddess Kanaka Durga will be taken out in a procession,” Sivanath stated.

AP Swachhandhra Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi said prominent citizens of Vijayawada have come together to organise this festival as part of the Dasara celebrations. He said renowned art troupes, musicians and artists from across the country have been invited to present their programmes in the city.

He hoped that the Vijayawada Utsav must become as popular as the Mysore and Howrah festivals in the country with the support of people and tourists. Telugu Desam AP spokesperson Nagul Meera said it is the responsibility of every citizen to make Vijayawada Utsav a grand success, as it is being organised for the first time in India.

GST reforms to boost purchasing power of citizens: Dinkar

Vijayawada:The GST reforms would boost the purchasing power of citizens and positively impact the national economy, stated Lanka Dinakar, chairman of the implementation panel of the 20-Point Programme on Tuesday.

Dinkar was speaking at a seminar organised by the chartered accountants association on GST reforms here. He said the GST slabs have been reduced from four to two from Sept 22. “The objective is to simplify trade and make essential goods and services affordable and accessible to the common man.”



He felt awareness campaigns involving chartered accountants, chambers of commerce, and voluntary groups will ensure these benefits reach the public.

Touching on Telangana’s alleged revenue loss of `7,000 crore, Dinakar said compensations were pledged for any losses at GST’s introduction. “GST is not a tool for loot but a reform aimed at equitable growth.” The seminar was conducted by ICAI Vijayawada branch led by its chairman K Narayana.





AP initiates development works worth Rs. 5,500 Cr: Minister



Vijayawada:Minister of energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar said the AP government has initiated development works worth `5,500 crore across 68 locations under the APTransco.



Replying to queries during Question Hour in the Council on any shortage of 33 kv and 133 kv electric sub-stations in the state, the minister said that these projects would help reduce network overload and low-voltage issues as AP’s power consumption was growing at 6-8 per cent annually and to cater to the future demand, the government had already begun construction of 14 new sub-stations.

Jagan moves HC to give him leader of opposition status

Vijayawada:YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the ruling issued by the state Assembly Speaker turning down his plea to accord the leader of the Opposition status in the Assembly and sought for its cancellation.



The former CM in his petition filed here on Tuesday has asked for declaring the ruling against the AP Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal of Disqualifications Act and also sought directions to accord him the Leader of the Opposition status. He made AP legislature secretary, Assembly Speaker secretary, Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and minister of finance and legislative affairs Payyavul Keshav in their personal capacity.



The court will take up hearing on Wednesday.

Farmers clash over urea in SKL

Visakhapatnam:Tense situation prevailed in state agriculture minister K. Achchennaidu’s own constituency after farmers clashed for urea. The incident took place in Akashalakkavaram village of Santabommali mandal.



A farmer said 100 bags of urea arrived at panchayat office 20 days ago but they were never distributed to the farmers. On Tuesday, it was found that the leaders were distributing the coupons to the TD workers without involvement of agriculture officials. When farmers questioned the leaders about this unfair distribution, arguments broke out leading to clashes. Due to irregular distribution, many farmers were left without the much-needed fertilisers.

AP assembly Ethics Committee holds its first meeting

Non-participation of YSRC MLAs in proceedings within the house comes into focus

DC CORRESPONDENT VIJAYAWADA, SEPT. 23 The Committee on Ethics of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly convened its first meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Mandali Buddha Prasad. Those who attended the meeting included committee members Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, Jyothula Nehru, Muppidi Venkateswara Rao, Bathula Balaramakrishna, and Bhashyam Praveen, apart from AP Legislature secretary general Sri Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara. Committee chairman Buddha Prasad highlighted the role of the committee in fostering ethical conduct among the elected representatives. He and other committee members shared concerns over the behaviour of certain assembly members, in particular the un-parliamentary language used by them at public events, in media, and on social media platforms, as well as issues related to the attendance of such MLAs in the house. The committee resolved to inquire into key issues, including whether it is ethically acceptable for a legislator to sign the attendance register without actually attending the House proceedings, and receive salary and allowances without any participation in the debates. To facilitate these inquiries, the committee has requested the Legislature secretariat to provide comprehensive data on the attendance records of the members of the legislative Assembly for its review during the next meeting. Sources said the Committee on Ethics is poised to set benchmarks for accountability and decorum in the legislative process of AP Legislative Assembly.