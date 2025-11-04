Pawan Kalyan Stresses Quality, Zero Irregularities for Rs.2000 Cr SASCI funds for Rural Roads

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday stressed the importance of quality standards while utilising Rs 2,000 crore allocated by the central government under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment.

Kalyan said that damaged Panchayat Raj roads in villages would be reconstructed on a priority basis, focusing first on severely damaged stretches and directed engineering officials to maintain transparency in fund utilisation.

"The central government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), and it must be utilized with quality standards," said Kalyan in an official press release.

The deputy CM highlighted the strong coordination between the central and state governments, underscoring the responsibility of officials to ensure these funds benefit every rural area.

Kalyan warned that irregularities would not be tolerated. He cited Rs 35 crore allocation for the Sri Satya Sai district roads under SASCI as an example.

The Janasena chief said that the NDA coalition government aims to strengthen rural infrastructure through effective monitoring and accountability, ensuring every rupee benefits the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Kalyan alleged that the previous YSRCP government had neglected road construction and failed to utilise opportunities to obtain central funds, while the current NDA coalition government is actively securing financial support from the Centre for development works across the state.