Pawan Kalyan Seeks Model Station Status For Pithapuram

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has urged the Centre to develop Pithapuram Railway Station as a model facility, citing the town’s spiritual significance and growing passenger footfall.

During his visit to New Delhi on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed key railway-related issues concerning Andhra Pradesh. He requested that Pithapuram station be taken up under the Amrit Station Scheme to provide modern amenities and upgraded infrastructure for passengers and pilgrims.

The Deputy Chief Minister also sought the inclusion of a Road Over Bridge sanctioned under the Setu Bandhan scheme into the PM Gati Shakti framework, stating that it would help eliminate level crossings, ease traffic congestion and align with the National Rail Plan–2030.

He further raised the issue of several pending railway projects in the state and sought their early resolution. The Union Railway Minister responded positively, for which Pawan Kalyan expressed his gratitude.