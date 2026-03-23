Pawan Kalyan Says Alliance Government Restored Investor Confidence in AP

Visakhapatnam:Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Monday highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s improving investment climate, noting that industries that once withdrew are now actively seeking opportunities in the state.

He credited the 2024 election alliance for enabling major projects to come to North Andhra, including the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district.



Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, attended by CM Chandrababu Naidu, Union steel minister HD Kumaraswamy and others, he said the steel plant has a promised investment of Rs 1.35 lakh crore and a production capacity of 17.8 million tonnes. It would transform North Andhra into an industrial hub and create employment for around one lakh people.



Pawan Kalyan emphasized the project’s advanced technology and low carbon emissions, praising AMNS India for balancing industrial growth with environmental responsibility. He contrasted the current investor-friendly environment with past administrations, citing improvements in law and order, over 25 sector-specific policies, and faster approvals to attract global investors.



The deputy CM also highlighted Google’s upcoming data centre in Visakhapatnam as evidence of North Andhra’s rising profile. He promised full governmental cooperation with AMNS India and urged prioritization of local employment while safeguarding environmental and community interests.



The ceremony was attended by Union minister of state Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, education minister Nara Lokesh, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, several other state ministers, MPs and senior officials.

