Pawan Kalyan Reviews JSP Strategy For Parliament Winter Session

Andhra Pradesh
29 Nov 2025 2:34 AM IST

Pawan advised the MPs to prepare thoroughly and participate effectively in discussions of national importance. He stressed the need to present accurate information on issues concerning Andhra Pradesh’s development and to meet relevant Union ministers for follow-up.

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president K. Pawan Kalyan—DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president K. Pawan Kalyan held a meeting with the party’s Lok Sabha members on Friday night to review strategy for the winter session of Parliament beginning December 1. Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri and Kakinada MP Tangedalla Uday Srinivas attended.

Highlighting the Polavaram irrigation project and the development of Amaravati, he said the Centre’s continued support was invaluable. He also asked the MPs to collect details from State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development officials on central funds sanctioned and pending under various schemes.

Pawan directed the MPs to examine the data carefully and bring key issues to the notice of central ministers to ensure momentum for Andhra Pradesh’s major projects and development works.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

