Pawan Kalyan Reviews Cyclone Relief In Pithapuram, Stresses Zero Loss Of Life

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to maintain full preparedness in Pithapuram constituency as Cyclone Montha is expected to have a severe impact on the coastal region. Acting on his continuous instructions, the administration has launched round-the-clock relief and rehabilitation operations to ensure public safety.

Under his supervision, 25 rehabilitation camps have been established in Pithapuram, equipped with food, safe drinking water, milk, medicines, and power generators. Medical staff and emergency response teams are on standby.

Pawan Kalyan, stressing that no life should be lost, has been reviewing the situation hourly through teleconferences with Kakinada district officials, including special officer Krishna Teja, collector Shahn Mohan, and SP Bindu Madhav.

A 34-member NDRF team with 34 rescue boats, a 12-member quick-response unit, and 12 expert swimmers have been deployed. Departments of police, fire services, revenue, and panchayat raj are working in close coordination under the supervision of the district project director.

One special officer has been assigned to each coastal village to monitor relief measures. In Uppada, the BC Corporation executive director is overseeing rescue operations, while division-level officers are supervising efforts in Moolapeta and Konapapapeta.

Food arrangements are being monitored by DDOs and tahsildars, with over 12,000 lunches and 15,000 dinners being served daily, along with 5,000 milk packets and 1.5 lakh water sachets. Water tankers, emergency repair teams, and 500 electric poles have been kept ready to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Adequate fodder for livestock has been stocked, and irrigation and water resource teams are on alert for possible flash floods.

Pawan Kalyan continues to review ground-level updates and direct coordinated action to minimise damage and protect lives across the cyclone-hit region.