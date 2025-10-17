Pawan Kalyan Reviews 100-Day Plan to Uplift Fishermen’s Livelihoods

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday held a review meeting to discuss measures aimed at improving the livelihoods of fishermen in coastal villages, particularly in the Uppada region of Pithapuram constituency. The meeting, held at his camp office, focused on enhancing fishing capacities and creating additional income opportunities for the fishing community. Senior officials from the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Fisheries Departments, along with scientists from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Visakhapatnam, participated in the discussions.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the 100-day action plan, including the initiatives already taken and those proposed to address issues raised by fishermen during his recent visit to Kakinada district. He directed officials to explore practical measures to strengthen infrastructure in coastal villages and improve the socio-economic conditions of fishermen.

Pawan Kalyan emphasised the need to provide skill training to enhance fishing efficiency, ensure better facilities for fishermen, and expand avenues for sustainable income generation. He also sought expert advice from Dr Joy K Kizhakudan, Principal Scientist, CMFRI, Visakhapatnam, on strategies to boost marine resources and modernise fishing practices. Acting on his suggestions, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed the Kakinada District Collector to study the feasibility of implementing the proposed recommendations.

Among those present were Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Mylavarapu Krishna Teja, Fisheries Commissioner Ramashankar Naik, Kakinada Collector Shanmohan Sagili, SP Bindu Madhav, and DRDA Project Director Chaitra Varshini.