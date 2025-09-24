Pawan Kalyan Promises Action on Uppada Fishermen’s Protest Against Pollution

Amaravati: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan responded to the ongoing protest by fishermen in Uppada, Kakinada district, against pollution caused by pharma industries. In a statement, he said the government is aware of the fishermen’s concerns and is working toward solutions.

Pawan clarified that due to the ongoing Assembly sessions, he could not personally meet the protesting fishermen but has already initiated discussions with state and district officials. He announced that a committee comprising senior officials from the Pollution Control Board, Fisheries, Revenue, and Industries departments, along with Kakinada District Collector, local leaders, and fishermen’s representatives, will be formed.

The committee will study the issues, explore solutions for pollution control, assess damage compensation, and focus on livelihood improvement and infrastructure development in coastal villages. Based on the committee’s report, the government will take action.

The Deputy CM said urgent issues such as insurance payments for 18 deceased fishermen’s families and compensation for damaged boats near Uppada fishing harbor are already being addressed. He also directed officials to facilitate fishing in Machilipatnam, Antarvedi, and other areas.

Pawan stressed that under CM Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the government is committed to supporting struggling fishermen and ensuring their welfare. He assured that after the Assembly session, he will personally meet the Uppada fishermen and hold a comprehensive discussion.

Meanwhile, the fishermen’s dharna entered its second day, with families blocking roads from 6 AM in Konapapapeta, Moolapeta, and Aminabad villages. Shops were forced shut as anger grew. District Collector Shanmohan met the fishermen on behalf of the government and assured them of immediate action.