Pawan Kalyan Orders Top Medical Care For Forest Staff Attacked By Elephant

Nellore:Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed forest officials to provide immediate and advanced medical treatment to two staff members injured in an elephant attack near Palamaneru in Chittoor district on Saturday.

The injured have been identified as FSO Sukumar and elephant tracker Haribabu, who sustained serious injuries while attempting to drive a wild elephant back into the forest. Both were hurt when the elephant charged at them during the operation.

Despite the attack, the team of forest staff, protection watchers, and police successfully drove the animal back into the Chiruthapalli forest area.

Reviewing the incident, Pawan instructed PCCF P.V. Chalapathi Rao to ensure the best medical care for the injured staff. He also ordered forest officials to remain on high alert regarding elephant movements in the region and to monitor their activity closely over the next several days.

“If necessary, patrols should be conducted with kumki elephants to manage such situations,” the Deputy CM directed.

The incident occurred when a wild elephant strayed into Palamaneru town from Chiruthapalli forest, triggering panic among residents.