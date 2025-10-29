Pawan Kalyan Orders Super Chlorination And Sanitation Drive In Cyclone-Hit Villages

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to launch “super chlorination” and “super sanitation” operations in all villages severely affected by Cyclone Montha. He emphasised that post-cyclone relief and restoration works are just as crucial as the disaster response itself and urged departments to function in full coordination with robust planning.

Holding a video conference on Wednesday evening from his Mangalagiri camp office with senior officials of the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Rural Water Supply (RWS) departments, Pawan Kalyan reviewed the ground situation in the affected areas. He instructed them to deploy mobile sanitation teams, repair damaged roads on a war footing, and ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply through alternative arrangements wherever necessary.

Officials informed the deputy Chief minister that 1,583 villages had been badly hit by the cyclone and that sanitation personnel had been fully mobilised. Around 38 roads were completely damaged, while another 125 were partially affected. Chlorination work was under way at drinking water storage tanks.

Across the state, 1,158 mobile sanitation teams have been formed to carry out hygiene operations. Panchayat raj secretaries, CEOs of Zilla Parishads, and field-level staff have been instructed to remain alert, ensure clear communication, and coordinate efforts through daily teleconferences. Control rooms are being established in every district to monitor progress.

According to preliminary estimates, the RWS department suffered losses amounting to `1.04 crore to its water supply schemes. The panchayat raj engineering department reported damage to 779 roads, 89 bridges, and 473 culverts. Officials were directed to undertake immediate repairs using district-level funds and SDRF assistance.

Pawan Kalyan said that 21,055 sanitation workers were being deployed in teams to intensify cleanliness drives and remove stagnant water to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. “Coordinate with the medical and health department to prevent any outbreak of infections. Maintain strict sanitation vigilance for the next few days until normalcy returns,” he instructed.

He further directed officials to ensure that badly damaged roads and bridges are restored without delay.