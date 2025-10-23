Pawan Kalyan Orders Maternal Death Audits In Kakinada District

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has directed medical service personnel to exercise maximum care in providing services to pregnant women and babies during childbirths. He also called for regular maternal death audits across Kakinada district.

“No negligence should occur at any stage of maternal care — from antenatal treatment to post-delivery care — in government hospitals,” he said while holding a video conference from his office on Wednesday with Kakinada district collector Shaun Mohan and Pithapuram ADA (PADA) project director Chaithra.

The Deputy CM reviewed the case of Dondapati Sreedurga of Chebrolu village, who died at a Kakinada hospital due to post-delivery complications at the Pithapuram government hospital.

Expressing deep sorrow over her death, Kalyan conveyed his condolences to the family. He sought a detailed report from the collector on Sreedurga’s death and the health status of her newborn. An enquiry must be done into the conduct of the duty doctor and staff at Pithapuram hospital, he said.

PK directed the officials to ensure that the facility is developed into a model healthcare centre that would cater to the needs of the people across the constituency.

Referring to complaints that some hospital staff were promoting their faiths during duty hours, he said government hospitals must never become platforms for such propagation.

The Deputy CM called for continuous orientation programmes by experienced professionals to enhance the skills of doctors and nursing staff in both urban and rural areas. He reiterated that maternal deaths must be treated as grave incidents and subjected to immediate investigation to identify lapses and prevent their recurrence.

State legislative council whip and MLC, Pidugu Hariprasad, Panchayat Raj commissioner Krishna Teja, collector Shaun Mohan and PADA project director Chaithra participated in the video conference.