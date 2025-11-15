Pawan Kalyan Orders Investigation Into Visakhapatnam Beef Smuggling Network

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed the city police to identify and book all individuals involved in the recently uncovered illegal beef storage and smuggling racket in Visakhapatnam.

He stressed that no person behind the operation should be spared, regardless of their influence or connections.

Speaking to Visakhapatnam police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, the deputy CM sought detailed information on the large quantity of beef seized from the Mitra cold storage facility. "How was such a massive volume of beef stored at one location? Where were these stocks brought from, and where were they headed?" Kalyan asked, urging officials to trace the network’s roots and operations.

According to police sources, the directorate of revenue intelligence conducted raids at Mitra Cold Storage and seized approximately 1.89 lakh kg of beef allegedly intended for illegal transportation. The DRI handed over the case to local police for further investigation. Those present at the facility have been detained, a case has been registered, and an inquiry is under way.

The police commissioner briefed the deputy CM on the ongoing probe, confirming that investigators were examining where the meat originated, how extensive the smuggling network was, and violations of licensing protocols. All those found responsible would face strict action as soon as the investigation concludes, the authorities have stressed.