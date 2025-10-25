Pawan Kalyan Orders High Alert In Kakinada Over Montha Cyclone

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has placed the Kakinada district authorities on high alert with the Cyclone Montha, brewing in Bay of Bengal, projected to make landfall near Kakinada.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of a significant impact along the coast, prompting Pawan Kalyan to issue detailed directions to the East Godavari administration.

In a video conference with district collector Shan Mohan on Saturday, the deputy Chief minister reviewed the preparedness for dealing with the cyclone. He instructed that all departments remain vigilant and ready to respond to any emergency that may arise. He underlined that coastal constituencies, such as Tuni, Pithapuram, Kakinada Rural and Urban, along with Thallarevu mandal, are particularly vulnerable to the cyclone.

Pawan Kalyan stressed on the importance of timely and accurate updates to the public, urging officials to continuously alert communities in at-risk coastal villages. “Ensure immediate alerts to people about the cyclone and take all possible steps to protect residents along the shoreline,” he underlined.

Officials have been advised to keep cyclone shelters stocked with food, milk and medicines well in advance. Special instructions have been issued to revenue, agriculture, irrigation, police and fire services, alongside disaster response teams, to stay on high alert and coordinate closely with each other. Enhanced precautions have been ordered in coastal erosion-prone areas near Uppada.

On the status of Yeluru Reservoir, collector Shan Mohan said water levels are approaching full capacity. He assured that people will be notified in advance ahead of any release.

When Pawan Kalyan wanted to visit the district, the collector advised him to defer it, so that officials could focus on cyclone preparedness and response.