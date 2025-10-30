Pawan Kalyan Offers Milk at Sacred Serpent Pit in Mopidevi Temple

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan visited the renowned Subramanyeswara Swamy temple at Mopidevi in Krishna district on Thursday, following an inspection of cyclone-affected areas in Avanigadda. Marking his first visit, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Vedic scholars and participated in the temple’s midday rituals.

In accordance with temple traditions, Pawan Kalyan offered milk at the sacred serpent pit, fulfilled his vows, and performed abhishekam to the presiding deity, praying for the nation’s prosperity. Chief priest N. Viswanatha Sharma explained the temple’s historic and spiritual significance, noting that the deity is believed to be self-manifested and that the milk offered into the pit is received by the lingam beneath in serpent form.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled passing the temple during previous cyclone relief operations and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to offer prayers on this occasion. Priests blessed him and presented prasadam and temple mementoes.

He was accompanied by minister Kollu Ravindra, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri and Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad during the visit.