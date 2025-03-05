Jana Sena Nominates Nagababu as Candidate for MLA Quota MLC Elections

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has officially announced his brother and party leader Nagababu as the party's candidate for the MLA quota MLC elections. This decision comes after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to induct Nagababu into the state cabinet on December 9.

The polling is scheduled on March 20 and the results will be declared on the same day in the evening.



