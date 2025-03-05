 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena Nominates Nagababu as Candidate for MLA Quota MLC Elections

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
5 March 2025 12:54 PM IST

This decision comes after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to induct Nagababu into the state cabinet on December 9.

Jana Sena Nominates Nagababu as Candidate for MLA Quota MLC Elections
x
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has officially announced his brother and party leader Nagababu as the party's candidate for the MLA quota MLC elections.

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has officially announced his brother and party leader Nagababu as the party's candidate for the MLA quota MLC elections. This decision comes after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to induct Nagababu into the state cabinet on December 9.

The polling is scheduled on March 20 and the results will be declared on the same day in the evening.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
K Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena MLC elections 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X