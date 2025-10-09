Pawan Kalyan Meets Fishermen in Kakinada

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Thursday met with fishermen representatives and officials in Kakinada to discuss the challenges faced by the fishing community in the region.

In the previous month, fishermen in the region staged a protest that industrial and factory waste discharged into local waters was severely polluting the sea, damaging marine ecology and leading to heavy losses in fish catch and income and demanding government action.

Responding to their concerns, Pawan Kalyan assured them that the issue would be resolved through a committee formed to monitor pollution and recommend corrective measures. Keeping his word, he visited Kakinada on Thursday to review the situation firsthand and hold talks with the affected fishermen and officials.

He was received by District Collector Shan Mohan and Jana Sena Party leaders upon arrival. Later in the day, the Deputy Chief Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting in the city.