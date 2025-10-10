Pawan Kalyan Makes Aerial Survey on Fishing Harbour

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made an aerial survey on fishing harbour at Ameenabada in U.Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada district on Thursday, after the fishermen’s representatives brought the design flaws in the fishing harbour to him. He made an aerial survey of the harbor while going to Rajamahendravaram airport by helicopter.

The fishermen leaders said boats are being damaged and accidents are happening and people are dying due to construction of stone structures in the sea.

Pawan Kalyan assured them he would discuss their issues with the experts.