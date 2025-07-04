Pawan Kalyan Lays Foundation For Rs 1,290 Cr Water Project In Prakasam

Markapuram (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1,290 crore drinking water project under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Narasimhapuram village of Prakasam district.

The project aims to provide piped drinking water to nearly 10 lakh households in the district through an extensive pipeline network. The initiative is part of the larger Jal Jeevan Mission, launched in August 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, to ensure tap water supply to rural households across the country.

"In the first phase of the JJM project, Rs 13,900 crore has been cleared for Prakasam district," said Kalyan, addressing a public meeting, adding that the project includes a treatment plant, 19 sumps, 31 balancing reservoirs, 334 tanks, and 5,000 km of pipelines.

He alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government "failed to implement the JJM", despite the Centre sanctioning Rs 26,000 crore between 2019 and 2024, and spent only Rs 4,000 crore without results.

"They laid pipes but provided no water source. Villages suffered and funds were wasted due to a lack of planning," alleged Kalyan, "blaming the YSRCP for the poor implementation."

Kalyan said that the Centre initially refused further funds, but after explaining the situation to Union Jal Shakti Minister BR Patil and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the project got approved.

He noted that the state needs nearly Rs 84,000 crore overall for the successful implementation of this project, and the NDA coalition's leaders are actively pursuing long-term solutions, while the previous regime "failed to begin even sanctioned projects".

He also accused the YSRCP government of "illegal encroachment" of temple lands, including property belonging to the Lakshmi Chenna Keshava Swamy temple in Markapuram.

"The process to reclaim occupied temple lands has begun, and the TDP-led NDA government will ensure their protection," he assured, vowing to uphold religious and public assets.

Kalyan reiterated that the NDA coalition government's commitment to deliver basic infrastructure despite inheriting financial burdens from the previous administration's alleged "misgovernance and negligence".



