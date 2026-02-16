Pawan Kalyan Launches 5th Phase of JS Membership Drive

Vijayawada: Jana Sena founder and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan formally launched the fifth phase of the Jana Sena’s active membership drive on Sunday at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri, coinciding with the Maha Shivaratri. He enrolled himself as the first member and donated ₹2 crore towards insurance coverage for party workers. He handed over the cheque of ₹2 crore to Political Affairs Committee chairman and Civil Supplies minister Nadendla Manohar.

The latest phase of the party’s statewide enrolment will begin on February 26. However, in Pithapuram constituency, enrolment of membership will start a week earlier. Pawan Kalyan has introduced a new classification of membership. Members are classified as Udyami (active grassroots worker), Sadhak (motivator and mobiliser), and Pradata (supporter contributing intellectual, financial or service assistance).

Addressing the party cadre on the occasion, the Deputy CM stressed the need for a value-based, committed leadership. He cited the 1905 Bengal partition and the role of youth in nation-building. Pawan Kalyan asserted that Jana Sena’s ideology is right for the 21st century, rising above caste and religious lines, drawing inspiration from leaders, such as Damodaram Sanjivayya and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Highlighting growth, Nadendla Manohar said membership has risen from 90,000 in 2020 to nearly 13 lakh post-elections.