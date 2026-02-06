Pawan Kalyan, Finance Minister, Madhav Say No CBI Clean Chit in Tirumala Ghee Case

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, Finance minister Payyavula Keshav and AP BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav at a joint press conference said the CBI has not given a clean chit in the Tirumala adulterated ghee laddu case. They quoted CBI as stating that the substance used for laddus is not prepared from milk fat.

Speaking to media at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Undavalli, the three leaders reiterated that the NDA coalition government will safeguard the Tirumala Temple’s sanctity, ensure rituals and prasadam are prepared strictly as per Agama Shastras, and pursue the laddu adulteration case till justice is delivered.

“Faith and tradition cannot be compromised,” they declared.

Pawan Kalyan termed the adulteration as an “attack on Hindu faith.” He said those responsible must apologise to Lord Venkateswara. “Anyone who bears hostility towards God will ultimately be ruined,” he remarked, maintaining that the coalition government will not spare the guilty.

The AP Deputy CM alleged that laddus prepared with adulterated ghee had even been sent for consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, despite officials being aware of irregularities as early as 2022. He accused the previous YSR Congress Party government of suppressing laboratory reports.

Pawan Kalyan went on to charge that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government trivialised desecrations at 200 temples across Andhra Pradesh between 2019 and 2024.

Finance minister Payyavula Keshav said the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) report has confirmed large-scale adulteration with the ghee containing palm oil, vegetable oils, chemicals and animal fats. He maintained that of nearly 59.7 lakh kg procured during the previous regime, about 58 lakh kg had been palm oil. “This is not an allegation, but a crime committed with full knowledge and deliberately covered up,” Keshav said.

BJP state president Madhav accused the previous government of undermining temple administration and allowing irregularities even in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Questioning how a dairy that did not even procure milk could supply ghee, Madhav said preparing laddus with chemicals amounted to playing with devotees’ sentiments and public health.